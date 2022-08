Olivia Wilde is an actress, producer, and director in Hollywood, and her career continues to ramp up as she dives behind the scenes and cultivates gems on the screen. She is all for female empowerment in film, and her movies often feature strong women making bold decisions that go against the established rules of society.

With her next movie soon to be released, fans can keep up with her on her social media posts, particularly Instagram, where she has more than 4.2 million followers.