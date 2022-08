The Los Angeles Dodgers were stung by another Craig Kimbrel meltdown last night. Moreover, it happened against one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, exactly a situation they could find themselves again when the season is on the line.

The Dodgers jumped to a one-run lead in the top of the 11th inning. Then, Kimbrel allowed Victor Caratani to hit a two-run single and give the Milwaukee Brewers a huge win at home.