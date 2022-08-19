MLB News: Yankees Seeking Answers Amid Slump

The New York Yankees have one of the best records in baseball. At one point in the season, there may not have been a better-performing team across Major League Baseball.

The Yankees are 4-12 in their last 16 games and 17-25 since July 1. New York has a worse record than the Chicago Cubs (50-67) and the Oakland Athletics (43-76) during that span.

The Yankees may still hold a comfortable lead atop the American League East, but things need to change. New York has to right the ship, which must occur soon with the postseason rapidly approaching.