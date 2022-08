Brown has been the odd man in the Celtics' young duo for years. As great as a two-way player as he is, he's often seen as the expendable part of the equation, and that's gotta sting for a player of his caliber.

So, what if Brown wants to play somewhere where he's genuinely valued? What if the Celtics fail to land Durant, but Brown lets them know he wants out?

In this hypothetical scenario, we believe the Toronto Raptors would be perfect trade partners for them, as they could land Brown and Derrick White in return for Pascal Siakam, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a first-round pick.