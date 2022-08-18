NBA Rumors: Lakers Get Shooters, Knicks Get Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Get Russell Westbrook In Proposed Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have actively shopped Russell Westbrook for months, but there are no takers. That shouldn't come as a surprise, as he's still owed nearly $50 million, is on the final year of his contract, and is fresh off one of his worst seasons ever.

On the flip side, the New York Knicks have kept tabs on Donovan Mitchell for weeks, but to no avail. In this hypothetical scenario, everybody gets what they want, as the Utah Jazz land Russell Westbrook, a first-round pick (via Lakers), and three first-round picks (via Knicks); the Lakers land Malik Beasley and Bojan Bogdanovic, and the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell.