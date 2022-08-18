NBA Rumors: Lakers Get Shooters, Knicks Get Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Get Russell Westbrook In Proposed Trade

Russell Westbrook
Wikimedia | Denniscabrams

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Los Angeles Lakers have actively shopped Russell Westbrook for months, but there are no takers. That shouldn't come as a surprise, as he's still owed nearly $50 million, is on the final year of his contract, and is fresh off one of his worst seasons ever.

On the flip side, the New York Knicks have kept tabs on Donovan Mitchell for weeks, but to no avail. In this hypothetical scenario, everybody gets what they want, as the Utah Jazz land Russell Westbrook, a first-round pick (via Lakers), and three first-round picks (via Knicks); the Lakers land Malik Beasley and Bojan Bogdanovic, and the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell.

The Latest

NFL News: Antonio Brown Rips Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero In Latest Twitter Rant

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Goes To Pistons In Potential Deal With Warriors

NBA Rumors: Celtics And Raptors Swap Pascal Siakam And Jaylen Brown In Proposed Trade

Donald Trump Celebrates Liz Cheney's Ouster

Jennifer Aniston's Two-Decade Yoga Journey

Why Would Jazz Do It?

Russell Westbrook
Wikimedia | Doppelganger.decoy

Well, they're not going to be able to compete at a high level without Rudy Gobert, so why not make the most of Mitchell's contract while they still can?

They could absorb Westbrook's deal and let it run out or try and work a buyout with him and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent. They'd land four future first-round picks to add to their already impressive arsenal from the Gobert trade.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Why Should Lakers Do It?

Bojan Bogdanovic
Wikimedia | Shakeydeal33

This is the only way the Lakers could get rid of Westbrook while giving up just one future first-round pick. Also, they need shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is why Bojan Bogdanovic and Malik Beasley are a perfect fit.

The Westbrook experiment didn't work out at all. It's clear that they were a much better team when they were a one-two punch, as opposed to their so-called Big Three. Pelinka needs to do this.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

What's In For The Knicks?

Donovan Mitchell
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

The Knicks have been on the market for a franchise player for years. And no disrespect to Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, or even Jalen Brunson, but neither of them is franchise-player material.

With this, they'd be getting a 25-year-old who has yet to enter his prime. He'd be under team control for the next three years and be glad to come back home and play for the team he grew up rooting for.

A Big Win

Donovan Mitchell
Giphy | NBA

Simply put, this is the most beneficial trade for all parties. The Jazz's veterans get to play for a contender, Mitchell gets a fresh start, and the Knicks get a star.

The Knicks have a plethora of draft picks they could easily part ways with, so giving up 'just three' means they could still have five to trade for another star or use in the draft. Also, this transaction would allow them to hold on to their core.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.