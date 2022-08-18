Selena Gomez Makes An Entrance In Black Dress

A versatile singer, actress, and songwriter by the age of just 30, Selena Gomez is an international celebrity who rightfully deserves the fame that comes her way.

She has been a force in several branches of entertainment. She is currently making waves as an actress again alongside two of the greatest comedic talents of our lifetimes – Martin Short and Steve Martin. Is there anything that she cannot do? Her fans certainly believe she is limitless.

With a whopping 343 million Instagram following, Selena rules social media like a queen! And since always, Selena Gomez has been every teenage girl's role model, and dare we say, rightfully so!