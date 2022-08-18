Selena Gomez Makes An Entrance In Black Dress

A versatile singer, actress, and songwriter by the age of just 30, Selena Gomez is an international celebrity who rightfully deserves the fame that comes her way.

She has been a force in several branches of entertainment. She is currently making waves as an actress again alongside two of the greatest comedic talents of our lifetimes – Martin Short and Steve Martin. Is there anything that she cannot do? Her fans certainly believe she is limitless.

With a whopping 343 million Instagram following, Selena rules social media like a queen! And since always, Selena Gomez has been every teenage girl's role model, and dare we say, rightfully so!

Selena Gomez Brings The LBD Back, Baby!

Who's wearing the little black dress of our dreams? Selena Gomez, that's who! Her take on the little black dress is elegant from head to toe, and with her brunette locks pulled back in a sleek ponytail and black high heels, she is the epitome of a class act!

Selena's Acting Career

Along with being a singer, Selena is quite a successful actor with an impressive resume filled with playing characters that have become fan favorites. Her all-time memorable roles include her lead role in Barney and Friends, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Another Cinderella Story.

She has been a teen star throughout her acting journey, creating a massive fan following. Only Murders in the Building is the new show that she stars in on Hulu that has made a huge impact on the network and has already been renewed for another season. The whodunit mystery is another great show to add to Gomez's impressive resume!

Selena Had A Band

Just like her namesake, the Mexican singer Selena Quintanilla, Selena Gomez had her own band too, which was named after her, Selena Gomez, and The Scene. In fact, the first two albums that they recorded together were top hits and went on to sell more than 500,000 records and win the Teens Choice Awards.

Selena, The Social Worker

Along with being a woman empowerment supporter, Gomez is the youngest UNICEF ambassador in history, achieving the title at the mere age of 17. She also speaks up for mental health awareness and helps people access facilities they desperately need. And along with her mother, she co-founded Wondermind, the organization that promotes mental health.

She has also worked to raise funds for charities and managed to raise over $70,000 in 2008. These are important parts of Selena's resume that she does not speak about often but allows them to speak for themselves. Her heart and empathy are two of her superpowers, however, and her fans are grateful for it.

