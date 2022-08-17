Joe Rogan Passionately Defends Right To Abortion

In June, the United States Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a woman's right to abortion.

Polls show that the vast majority of Americans believe women should have a right to choose, but conservatives welcomed the court's decision as a long-awaited victory for the pro-life movement.

Among those who welcomed it was Seth Dillon, the founder and CEO of satirical news site The Babylon Bee. Dillon recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and got into a heated exchange with host Joe Rogan.

Rogan Vs. Dillon

As reported by Newsweek, as soon as abortion came up, Rogan and Dillon started arguing.

The host repeatedly said how insisting a rape victim carries her child to term was unbelievably wrong.

"There are women who have been raped who should not have to f**king carry some rapist's baby. There's women who have been sexually assaulted before the age of 14," Rogan said.

But Dillon stuck to his guns, claiming there is nothing wrong with forcing women to give birth.

Comedian Joe Rogan looks on
Shutterstock | 842284

"There are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now, and are pro-life. They go around speaking and say how, 'I had a right to live.' They will go around and make a case, and they were born of a rape," Dillon said.

Rogan appeared shocked by his guest's suggestions.

"You don't have the right to tell a 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist's baby. Do you understand what you're saying?" he asked.

Rogan's Daughters

Rogan has two daughters, one was born in 2008 and the other in 2010. He mentioned them while discussing abortion with Dillon.

"You don't have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist's baby. You understand that, it's a 14-year-old child. A 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?" Rogan asked

"I don't think two wrongs make a right. I don't think murder fixes a rape," Dillon replied, explaining that he believes life begins at conception.

How Americans Feel About Abortion

In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released in June, 56 percent of respondents said they oppose the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

This included 88 percent of Democrats, 53 percent of independents, and 20 percent of Republicans.

Forty-two percent said they support overturning Roe V. Wade, and just four percent said they were unsure.

In the same poll, 58 percent said they have little or no confidence in the Supreme Court, while 39 percent said they have a lot or a great deal of confidence in the institution.

