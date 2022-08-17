Joe Rogan Passionately Defends Right To Abortion

In June, the United States Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a woman's right to abortion.

Polls show that the vast majority of Americans believe women should have a right to choose, but conservatives welcomed the court's decision as a long-awaited victory for the pro-life movement.

Among those who welcomed it was Seth Dillon, the founder and CEO of satirical news site The Babylon Bee. Dillon recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and got into a heated exchange with host Joe Rogan.