In a screenshot of the Twitter interaction shared on Instagram by a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan page, a Twitter user was seen asking Andy Cohen, "[RHOSLC] trailer soon daddy?," to which the Real Housewives creator replied, "ish."

As soon as the message was shared, a number of Instagram users weighed in with comments, many of whom said they "can't wait" to get their first look at the upcoming third season of the Bravo reality show.

"Yesssss! Bring it!!!" one person wrote.

But others said soon-ish wasn't soon enough and encouraged Cohen to "hurry."

“'Ish' is not good enough!!!!!" one RHOSLC fan complained.