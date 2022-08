You can never have enough depth on your defensive line in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs agree, which is why they decided to sign veteran lineman Danny Shelton recently.

A former 12th overall pick of the Cleveland Browns, Shelton has spent time with the Browns, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, and New York Giants.

Shelton recently spoke to the media and revealed the Chiefs weren't his only option. He opened up about his decision to sign, and why the Chiefs won out in the end.