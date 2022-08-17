Trial Underway In 30-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

Court records detail a key element of Westrom's defense: casting suspicion on five other people who his attorneys say could have been responsible for the woman's death.

They include Childs' pimp, who reportedly had abused her before. His hair was found in her left hand inside the bloody apartment, according to a motion recently filed by attorneys for Westrom.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found another man's bloodstains along with Childs' blood on the 21st floor, where her unit was, and the 18th floor. This man worked near the apartment and later admitted that he once entered the building.

Another suspect identified by the defense, James Lewis Carlton, was convicted of the 1994 murder of Jodi Dover, 26, who was also found naked and stabbed to death in her Minneapolis apartment.

The defense said a man who lived on the 20th floor was in and out of the apartment the day of the murder and later threatened other residents. A fifth suspect noted by the defense allegedly had an appointment with Childs the afternoon of the murder and therefore also could have been involved in the woman's death.