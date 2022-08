Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric serve couple goals with their recent Instagram post. First, the music singer teased the release of a new song, saying her label wanted to green light it while using it as a sound for her playful video with Eric.

After talking about her mental health and mending broken familial bonds, Decker has been more lighthearted in her social media posts. She no longer feels the pressure of attaining perfection and just enjoys every moment.

Check it out below.