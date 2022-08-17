Hailie Jade Wows In A Bikini On A Swing

Miss jade is a fashionista to the core and has shown her flexibility over the years by pairing the

most unusual outfits to give a mind-blowing result and she repeats the same feat in this tropical

vacation picture.

Her look in this photo sent tongues wagging as she wore a white net dress over a black two-piece and posed on a swing. The pairing gives us a full view of her perfectly toned body and

smooth skin but also modest enough.

She covered her dark brown hair with a chic print silk scarf and wore minimal eye makeup with bronze rosy lips. The gold jewelry on her neck is in perfect union with this semi-natural beachy look.

The Instagram model and influencer stays true to the all-white team by topping her look with

bright white chunky heel mules. The choice of the chunky heel is stellar as it’ll help her navigate through the soft sand at the shore.