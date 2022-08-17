Hailie Jade Wows In A Bikini On A Swing

Hailie Jade has been getting so much out of life lately while changing the narrative about being

just a rich kid with a flawless face.

Whether she’s on a hike, posing for a shot at a football match, sharing a kiss with her boyfriend or just creating an aesthetical mood board on her Instagram feed which we gleefully steal

combos and fashion ideas from, Jade definitely brings it all to the table.

Keeping it Edgy

Miss jade is a fashionista to the core and has shown her flexibility over the years by pairing the

most unusual outfits to give a mind-blowing result and she repeats the same feat in this tropical

vacation picture.

Her look in this photo sent tongues wagging as she wore a white net dress over a black two-piece and posed on a swing. The pairing gives us a full view of her perfectly toned body and

smooth skin but also modest enough.

She covered her dark brown hair with a chic print silk scarf and wore minimal eye makeup with bronze rosy lips. The gold jewelry on her neck is in perfect union with this semi-natural beachy look.

The Instagram model and influencer stays true to the all-white team by topping her look with

bright white chunky heel mules. The choice of the chunky heel is stellar as it’ll help her navigate through the soft sand at the shore.

Beach Babe

Jade is no stranger to the beach; either going for a quick dip in the sea or refreshing her mind, body, and soul on weeks-long vacations. In this simple photo, she shared a photo with her 2.8 million IG followers with the caption

‘Thinking I could really get used to this tropical aesthetic on my page”.

We’re loving the thatched roof huts in the background and the deep blue sea making a cameo

and setting a great tone for the almost perfect photo. Merely looking at the photo, it’s not so

hard to see why Jade loves the beach, it’s calm and soothing.

Proud Daddy Moment

For most of her life, Haile Jade has carefully kept her relationship with her dad private and away from prying eyes. Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child and she recently gave us a hint of their interaction by confirming that she listens to her dad’s music.

Her dad also made us know how proud of Hailie Jade he is in an interview after she graduated

with a 3.9 GPA in college.

Podcast Girl

The 26-year-old also doubles as the ‘Just a little Shady’ podcast host which she recently

launched. In this podcast, she gives an insight on what life’s like growing up as Slim Shady’s

daughter- an offer too juicy for us not to listen.

She’s so passionate about this cause and you can see the link pasted boldly on her Instagram

bio.

