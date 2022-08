Recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that there's no sense of urgency to trade for Durant right now.

Rival executives expect his price to drop by the day, as he's already burned all bridges back to Brooklyn, and no one's willing to meet the Nets' asking price for the four years remaining on his contract.

Simply put, no GM is willing to bet against himself and engage in a bidding war for a player no one's actively trying to trade their entire core for. So, as great as a player he is, it could be months before we see any real traction on a Kevin Durant deal.

Then, and only then, maybe the Pelicans will swoop in.