Kate Beckinsale Rocks Form-Fitting Minidress

Kate Beckinsale is one of the United Kingdom's most celebrated actresses, and since breaking into the big leagues with her co-starring role in the hit summer film Pearl Harbor, she has continued to make waves in the industry. She is arguably best known for her work in the Underworld series as a bad-ass vampiress, but make no mistake about it - Kate is a talented woman that has shown her acting chops in an array of acting roles that range from comedies to dramas. Plus, she is gracious and gorgeous, a winning combination that has endeared her to fans in America and internationally.

With more than 5.4 million followers on her Instagram account, they can see her being silly at home with her pet cat and family members or looking like a runway model on red carpets and movie premieres. And there are a few more tidbits and facts about 'Becks' that fans will find riveting!