Kate Beckinsale Rocks Form-Fitting Minidress

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale is one of the United Kingdom's most celebrated actresses, and since breaking into the big leagues with her co-starring role in the hit summer film Pearl Harbor, she has continued to make waves in the industry. She is arguably best known for her work in the Underworld series as a bad-ass vampiress, but make no mistake about it - Kate is a talented woman that has shown her acting chops in an array of acting roles that range from comedies to dramas. Plus, she is gracious and gorgeous, a winning combination that has endeared her to fans in America and internationally.

With more than 5.4 million followers on her Instagram account, they can see her being silly at home with her pet cat and family members or looking like a runway model on red carpets and movie premieres. And there are a few more tidbits and facts about 'Becks' that fans will find riveting!

Kate Beckinsale

When it comes to glam, high fashion, and causing a commotion with clothes? Kate Beckinsale is always team #winning! The stunning actress does it again in a gorgeous black minidress that includes bows and voluminous sleeves that accentuate her arms and toned legs. Beckinsale, who has been a favorite of style mavens for nearly twenty years, has never disappointed when it comes to her fashion choices and is regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities on either side of the pond. Now at 49 years of age, she is showing everyone that women over 40 not only can look great but can look better than they ever have before!

Kate Famously Gets On With Her Ex Michael Sheen

Kate Beckinsale
Sometimes, relationships don't work out, but that doesn't mean there has to be a scorched earth approach to staying close. As a matter of fact, Kate and her ex-partner, actor Michael Sheen are closer than they have ever been before! They famously dated for nearly a decade and welcomed a daughter, Lily, who is now grown and entering the industry too. Says Kate about Sheen: "He's really dear, close family. He's somebody I've known since I was 21 years old. I really love him a lot."

Kate, The Writer!

Kate Beckinsale
Kate is not only a noted author but one with honors and awards to her credit! She won her first for short stories and a second for a series of poems. She is also a polyglot and an avid reader!

Kate Also Dated Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale
Just like Kim Kardashian, she famously - or not so famously - dated the Saturday Night Live alum in early 2019! The two remain friends to this day, however, and she holds no grudges!

