The Chiefs' offense will look quite different next season, but Pat will continue to do Pat things.

Not having Tyreek Hill will put more pressure on him and Travis Kelce, and some claim that he could even get exposed, and the league will figure it out once and for all.

But then again, we've been hearing all that noise for years and Mahomes never ceases to amaze, so we can't wait to see what new trick he's added to his repertoire as he enters year 6 in the league.