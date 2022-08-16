Miley Cyrus is a celebrity who is a famous child actor, performer, musician, and multimillionaire – a mogul that is really only getting started if you let her tell it! Her career in Hollywood has been nothing less than a huge success and she has stated in so many interviews that she wants more! The Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus has been in the headlines for a long time. Her addictive smile, crafty eyes, and lively personality still rule many hearts. At only 29 years old, she has maintained a close relationship with her 181 million Instagram followers with her photos and videos there that keep them up to date on her latest projects.
Miley Cyrus Shows Off Legs In Gold Minidress
Miley, The Golden Girl!
Miley Cyrus goes for the gold glam approach in a winning animal print dress paired with a matching gold top. The starlet, who has a penchant for arriving at events with a singular look, never fails to surprise her fans and this was a look that carried on that tradition. With her blonde hair streaked with black streaks, gold kitten heels, and sunglasses, this was a Cyrus look from head to toe and definitely one that could be considered part of her rocker-chic aesthetic. Her fans love how easily Miley can switch up her look, and she makes bold choices that keep her fans always interested in what she will do and wear next!
Miley's Destiny
Her real name was Destiny Hope Cyrus, born in Tennessee. Miley Cyrus isn’t her birth name, as you might think. Her real name was Destiny Hope Cyrus. However, her friends used to call her Smiley in school, and through Smiley, she crafted Miley and changed her name in 2008.
Very few people know that Miley Cyrus isn’t the only famous person in her family; her father is famous too. Billy Ray Cyrus is the father of Miley, and he is a country music star. Billy Ray married her girlfriend a year after his daughter Miley was born. Here are some more lesser-known facts about Miley Cyrus:
Miley Runs A Charity Foundation
Happy Hippie is the name of her charitable organization. The goal of Happy Hippie, as per its website, is "to empower kids to combat inequality affecting homeless kids, LGBTQ teenagers, and other weaker sections of the society." Miley stays pretty active in other types of social work too.
Trace Cyrus From The Metro Station Is Her Brother
Trace Cyrus is musically talented and has a mother who is related to Miley. He co-fronted Metro Station, an emo-electro band who gained immense fame for their 2008 hit "Shake It," and he presently pursues a solo musical journey.