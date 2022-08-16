Miley Cyrus Shows Off Legs In Gold Minidress

Her real name was Destiny Hope Cyrus, born in Tennessee. Miley Cyrus isn’t her birth name, as you might think. Her real name was Destiny Hope Cyrus. However, her friends used to call her Smiley in school, and through Smiley, she crafted Miley and changed her name in 2008.

Very few people know that Miley Cyrus isn’t the only famous person in her family; her father is famous too. Billy Ray Cyrus is the father of Miley, and he is a country music star. Billy Ray married her girlfriend a year after his daughter Miley was born. Here are some more lesser-known facts about Miley Cyrus: