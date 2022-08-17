Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Getting Her Hair Done

Jennifer Aniston has left her mark on Hollywood since she made her acting debut in the early 1990s. The blonde beauty has been on television with many renowned actors and received innumerable accolades. Jennifer has also made a name for herself by the frequent display of her incredible sense of style as she always flashes her youthfully toned body and glossy and healthy natural hair.

In addition to her talent, incredible figure, and youthful look, Jennifer also possesses lovely blonde hair, which she flaunts anytime she makes a television appearance, during events, or on social media. It takes incredible work for the actress to pull off her envious look and her hair stylist, Chris McMillan, recently detailed a part of one of the processes.

A few days ago, Chris made a lovely throwback photo of Jennifer dressed in a tiny bikini bra while showcasing her full blonde hair.

