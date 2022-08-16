Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Minidress And Thigh-High Boots

Priyanka Chopra, now known as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, married the international singer Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony in December 2018. The news of their marriage, however, wasn’t received with many positive reactions. Instead, she was heavily criticized for marrying a man a decade younger than her.

However, to both of the celebrities, this was a match made in heaven, and the seemingly large age difference does nothing to tone down the spark in their relationship.