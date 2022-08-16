MLB News: Rangers Players React To Chris Woodward's Firing

Marcus Semien lauded Beasley and claimed he was the right guy for the job, stating that he'll do whatever it takes to win and get better.
“He's going to be the same person, you know?” Semien said. “Yes, he has a new title, and there's some different responsibilities that he will have, but in terms of his attitude, and his willingness to do whatever he can for us, I'm excited for him. I told him immediately that I was very happy for him. I know it's kind of a weird day for him, bittersweet, but this is something that he's built to do."
The Rangers clearly want to compete, which is more than we can say about most struggling teams right now. So, will Beasley be the right guy for the job? Only time will tell.