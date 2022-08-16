David Bakhtiari And Elgton Jenkins Could Be Back Early In The Season

Everybody's talking about how the Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and for very good reasons.

But as important as those guys were for the offense, they may not be the most important absences around Aaron Rodgers come Week 1 of the NFL season. Instead, not having David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins could wind up being even more of a concern.

Fortunately for the team, it seems like they could be both back on the gridiron sooner than expected, according to GM Brian Gutekunst:

"No timelines right now. They're both doing really, really well," Gutekunst said. "I think they both have a shot to play early in the season. But we're not going to put any timelines on it. If we get down to that point, where we think that's the best thing for the football team, to keep them on (the physically unable to perform list), we will. But they're progressing really well."