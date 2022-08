The Boston Red Sox were expected to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. They had some appealing trade chips like J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi, yet they held on to some of their stars and did a couple of minor moves to add more talent.

However, no one knew for sure what they were up to with their deadline moves. They didn't get a lot worse, but they didn't get better, either. So, what are they doing? What's their plan for the future?