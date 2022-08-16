Idina Menzel Talks 'Wicked' Return On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

According to Menzel, she felt it was necessary to reach out to the cast because she didn't want them to think she was unhappy with their performance.

"I wrote a letter to the women that were in it, apologizing because you know, if they heard that somebody, if I left in the middle of the show they would think that I… [didn't like it]," she explained to Clarkson.

As for the second time she returned to Broadway, Menzel said she brought her son, now 12, along for the ride.

"I was there with seven 12-year-old boys, my son and his basketball team," she revealed.