'I Was Shocked': 'RHODubai' Star Sara Al Madani Shades Behavior Of Lesa Milan And Chanel Ayan

During an interview with OK! Magazine earlier this month, Sara Al Madani said that at the start of production on The Real Housewives of Dubai season one, she, Lesa Milan, and Chanel Ayan were on the phone "all the time" and sharing their lives.

Then, she claimed, as the season went on, Milan began causing problems amongst the group.

"Half of the problems that happened within the group was because of Lesa. She always tells me, 'Okay, I'm gonna tell you this, but don't tell anyone I told you.' I honor my words. So if I tell her 'Lisa, I'll never tell anybody,' you'll never see it on the show," Al Madani confirmed.

"I was shocked by so many of the confessionals. It's like Lesa and Chanel had nothing good to say about anybody at all," she continued. "They were just focusing on the girls and dragging everyone down."