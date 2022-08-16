'Nobody Knows': Tatiana Maslany Shares Big Announcement On 'The Late Show'

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany gained recognition by portraying various personalities in the science fiction thriller television series Orphan Black (2013–2017). For the series, she was nominated for an Emmy Awards in 2016, two Critics' Choice Awards in 2013 and 2014, and five Canadian Screen Awards (2014–2018). Tatiana is the first Canadian to receive an Emmy for acting in a Canadian television series in a major dramatic category.

Tatiana has achieved some major milestones this year. She is currently playing the role of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But that is not all; recently, she made a very big announcement on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Keep reading to find out what the actress's big announcement is. 

Tatiana's Big News

With She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's premiere coming soon, the lead star decided to celebrate it with a significant late-night interview. During her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tatiana revealed she secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend.

Just after she got seated for her interview, the show's host, Stephen Colbert, told Tatiana that he was excited to talk about her new movie, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, he reminded her that she had even more exciting news to share with the audience. 

"My actual big news is I got married," she told host Stephen Colbert before jokingly adding, "Nobody knows, so don't tell anyone."

Who's Tatiana  Married To?

When Stephen inquired from the 36-year-old who she married, she revealed, "I married a wonderful guy named Brenda Hines." 

Brenda is a 45-year-old American actor who starred in Locke & Key. 

It Felt Right To Share The News With Stephen

In explaining why they decided to keep their marriage a secret, the Emmy Award winner said, "There are certain things you kind of want to keep private."  However, she said that they chose to share the news with Stephen. 

"But we felt like you were the right person to tell it to," she added. 

Stephen responded by saying, "Thank you." 

The Little Hitch At Their Wedding Ceremony 

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law leading lady also revealed information about their wedding ceremony. According to Tatiana, they decided to "keep it small." because it took place during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

It went very well. It was a very chill day," she also shared. 

However, Tatiana later added that the day's only hitch was Earl, the couple's dog who served as the ring bearer. Earl misplaced the rings in a field during the couple's first looks when they saw each other all dressed up.

 

"We looked down and we were 'Oh, hey Earl... oh no, Earl,'" she recalled. "And then we found the rings in this field of sheep."

Even though Tatiana and Brenda only recently got married, they had been rumored to be dating since December 2020. However, they were first seen out together in July 2021. Hopefully, the lovebirds will have more great news to share. 

