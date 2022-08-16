'Nobody Knows': Tatiana Maslany Shares Big Announcement On 'The Late Show'

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany gained recognition by portraying various personalities in the science fiction thriller television series Orphan Black (2013–2017). For the series, she was nominated for an Emmy Awards in 2016, two Critics' Choice Awards in 2013 and 2014, and five Canadian Screen Awards (2014–2018). Tatiana is the first Canadian to receive an Emmy for acting in a Canadian television series in a major dramatic category.

Tatiana has achieved some major milestones this year. She is currently playing the role of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But that is not all; recently, she made a very big announcement on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Keep reading to find out what the actress's big announcement is.