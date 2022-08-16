Danica Patrick Enjoys Rosé And Sun In A Swimsuit

Close up of Danica Patrick smiling
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Since she retired from NASCAR racing, Danica Patrick has turned to other ventures to keep herself busy and make money. The businesswoman launched two wine brands and a scented candle-making company, all of which have been successful.

Her wine brands include Danica Rosé wine and Somnium, which she cultivates in her California vineyard.

While promoting her Rosé wine, the former athlete shared a picture of herself in swimwear by the pool.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Eli Manning Reveals Hilarious Motivation To Get Into A Broadcasting Career

Erin Andrews Is Hyped About The Detroit Lions

Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Baring Green Dress

January Jones Shows Off Her Backside In A Bikini

'I Got To Give Beyonce A Favor': Winnie Harlow Reveals Secret From Set Of 'Lemonade' On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Unwinding With A Bottle Of Rosé

Patrick looked fit sitting in her lounger as she poured a bottle of Danica Rosé into a wine glass. The business owner styled her hair down with bouncy curls and a white bucket hat to match her swimwear bottom.

Her army green swimsuit had a half-moon cut-out on the mid-riff, teasing her toned abs while the low-cut neckline grazed the top of her cleavage. She completed her outdoor look with dark sunglasses to keep her eyes from hurting under the sun.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

A Day Of Relaxing Activities

For Patrick, drinking wine is a great way to unwind after a long day or week. Despite not being an active car racer, she continues pushing her body to stay fit. Her latest feat shown on Instagram included pictures of her on a hiking trail with a friend.

Patrick explained her reason for indulging her body with a lengthy message as she gushed about the exercises done on the retreat. From water painting of the mountain and greenery to yoga meditations and massages, it was a great relaxation trip for the businesswoman.

Scroll to read her note.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

What She Said

Danica Patrick in white dress
Shutterstock | 842245

"The beauty and frequency of Sedona is so amazing! @kaiaraofficial and I did our best to push out high vibe good energy as well as absorb its magic. ✨ No better way to do that than chase joy and be creative! We did water painting 🖼 hiking 🥾 workout 🏋🏻‍♀️ massage 💆🏻‍♀️ and let the spirit world lead us in our short and long term journey!"

Progress Report Post-Op

Close up of Danica Patrick smiling with her hair pulled into a ponytail and lips covered in red lipstick
Shutterstock | 673594

After her breast implant removal, Patrick continues documenting her healing process to help interested fans going through the same. Her latest update showed everyone that she's recovering well and rejuvenating after consistently being on the go post-op.

She wrote,

"...I have waves of feeling like my body is healing then it goes backwards,"

However, she promised to figure it all out and learn to slow down to allow her body to catch up.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.