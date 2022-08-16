Danica Patrick Enjoys Rosé And Sun In A Swimsuit

Since she retired from NASCAR racing, Danica Patrick has turned to other ventures to keep herself busy and make money. The businesswoman launched two wine brands and a scented candle-making company, all of which have been successful.

Her wine brands include Danica Rosé wine and Somnium, which she cultivates in her California vineyard.

While promoting her Rosé wine, the former athlete shared a picture of herself in swimwear by the pool.

