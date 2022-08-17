Police Change Focus In Search For Missing California Teenager Kiely Rodni

Kiely Rodni
Facebook | Placer Sheriff

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

After nearly two weeks of daily searches, authorities in Northern California have announced a new phase in the ongoing investigation of a teenager who disappeared after a party.

"We are moving into a more limited but continuous search-and-rescue effort," Capt. Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said during a press briefing. "We are going to have to switch modes and kind of focus on the investigative end and try to figure out where do we go from there."

The Latest

WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments On WrestleMania Dream Match

Amazon Accuses FTC Of 'Harassing' Jeff Bezos

Preschool Teacher Ashley Richards Caught Punching 4-Year-Old Boy On School Playground

Trial Underway In 30-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

Jolissa Fuentes Update: Search Continues For Missing 22-Year-Old Woman

Kiely Rodni Was Last Seen At A Party On August 6

Kiely's car.
Facebook | Placer Sheriff

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on August 6, near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 minutes north of Truckee.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, she was attending a party "with 200 to 300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County."

Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, is also missing, and her phone has been out of service since she disappeared. The sheriff's office and FBI are treating the case as a possible abduction because Kiely's vehicle is still missing.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Police Said They Are Evaluating How To Move Forward

Kiely Rodni remains missing.
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff

In a statement, Placer County Sheriff's Office said, "Today is day eleven of the investigation for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Sheriff's Office continue to deploy numerous resources to locate Kiely and her vehicle. ... The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is leading a task force of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies – today, they continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews."

Police have not issued an Amber Alert because they don't yet have enough evidence to say with certainty that she was abducted.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Kiely Was Seen On Surveillance Inside A Store

Surveillance footage of Kiely.
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff.

The sheriff's office released a still image caught by surveillance cameras at an unnamed local Truckee business. Detectives found the footage after contacting businesses in the area.

Kiely is seen wearing a black bodysuit and dark green Dickies pants. The image was captured at 6:08 p.m. on August 5, a few hours before she headed to the campground party. She may have been wearing a sweatshirt as well.

Police Don't Know Exactly What She Was Wearing

A sweatshirt she may have been wearing.
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff.

The sheriff's office also released images of a hoodie Kiely is believed to have borrowed at the party and another of her missing vehicle. In a strange coincidence, the front of the black hoodie has a few lines of poetry from singer Lana del Rey. It reads: "You don't want to be forgotten. You want to disappear."

"We don't know whether Kiely was wearing that hoodie when she disappeared, but we believe it was still in her possession," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Police Are Seeking Tips From The Public

Another sweatshirt she may have been wearing.
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff.

There are conflicting accounts of Kiely's plans for the evening. According to one friend who attended the party, Kiely intended to spend the night at the campground, along with many other attendees. But Kiely's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, said she received a text from Kiely saying she would be "straight home" in about 45 minutes.

Kiely is 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds and has blonde hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. She has multiple piercings and a tattoo of the number 17 on her ribs. Her silver Honda CRV has the California license plate 8YUR127. Kiely's family runs the Lost Trail Lodge in Truckee, about a 12-mile drive from the Prosser campground.

Anyone with information regarding Kiely's disappearance is asked to immediately contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office tip line at 530-581-6320, option 7. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov. The sheriff's office says it's received about 300 tips so far. 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.