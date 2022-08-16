Emily Ratajkowski Channels Mermaid Vibes In Bikini

Close-up picture of Emily Ratajkowski
After four years of marriage, Emily Ratajkowski seems to be doing quite well after splitting from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The author's most recent share is a peaceful photo of her with her 17-month-old son in the garden having their alone time, and they looked so happy.

Although she hasn't blessed our timeline with a bikini picture of her incredible body, thanks to Instagram, we can still relinquish on the ones she has posted previously, and this particular piece is giving us beachy vibes.

Flaunting Bikini Bod

The attractive Sports Illustrated model treated fans to a series of sultry bikini photos that caused quite a stir on Instagram. Ratajkowski flaunted her perfect form on the beach in a multi-colored bikini with pink, red, white, and orange tones.

The brunette beauty looked stunning in the provocative two-piece, which had a playful print and a daring style. The tight swimsuit, which included a plunging top and a low-cut bottom, exposed all of Ratajkowski's endowments, giving admirers a good look at her deep cleavage and muscular abs.

The Story Behind Emily's Swimwear

The brand was founded a few years ago by supermodel Emily and her friend Kat Mendenhall to develop "a collection filled with accessible, body-conscious basics for the unpredictable nature of the city." The feminine silhouettes are intrinsically linked to southern California beach culture, with Emily explicitly admitting that her homeland significantly influenced her idea for Inamorata.

"It is that beach attitude taken to the city," she said, explaining the influences that helped form Inamorata. "It's not about the body – it's about the confidence, it's about self-love."

Promoting Her Brand

The model has an incredible shape and is always sporting different bikini styles. In 2017, the Gone Girl actress launched her swimwear line, Inamorata, and has been bombarding social media with stunning photos. She just shared another teeny-tiny bikini dress from her swimwear collection.

In a floral print swimsuit with green polka dot bottoms, the 31-year-old showed off her stunning body. The bikini top emphasized her enticing cleavage and was tied in the center, with the remaining fabric falling below her belly button, drawing emphasis to her flat tummy.

Emily Dotes Over Her Son

In a series of photos uploaded on Instagram on Sunday, Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a day in the sun with her son Sylvester. The model, 31, flaunted her toned figure in a white crop top and black leggings while carrying the 17-month-old on her hip.

