Emily Ratajkowski Channels Mermaid Vibes In Bikini

After four years of marriage, Emily Ratajkowski seems to be doing quite well after splitting from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The author's most recent share is a peaceful photo of her with her 17-month-old son in the garden having their alone time, and they looked so happy.

Although she hasn't blessed our timeline with a bikini picture of her incredible body, thanks to Instagram, we can still relinquish on the ones she has posted previously, and this particular piece is giving us beachy vibes.