On the August 5 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, via YouTube, LL Cool J revealed that after becoming a fan of rap and hip-hop at 9 years old, he started writing at 11. And, without skipping a beat, Seth Meyers immediately questioned him about his very first rap.

"I got stuff so silly like, I mean, the very first ever rhyme I wrote, like, I must’ve been like 11-years-old: When you get off the wall and you bust your b-lls, skibby-dibby-dap-dee-doo. I’m gonna rock you up, I’m gonna rock you down and I’m gonna do it just for you. For those of you who don’t know me, I be the famous rappin’ Rapper T… Stuff like that, you know?" he shared.