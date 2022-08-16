Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Baring Green Dress

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz is without question THE leading Spanish actress of her generation, and the 48-year-old has plenty of miles to go yet before she hangs up her hat as a formidable actress on stage and screen. For more than twenty years, she has captivated audiences in her homeland and abroad in an array of genres from comedies to dramas. Over the years, she has earned several awards, including the coveted Academy Award, as well as the British Academy Film Award (BAFTA), an Emmy, four Golden Globe Awards, and five Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

With a resume like this, it is no wonder that she is as revered as she is beloved. And to add to her multitude of talents as an actress and producer, she is also a fashion muse to several designers and has been hired for many campaigns for luxury brands. With her beauty and joie de vivre, it is a natural fit to select Penelope and with her social media following, everyone wins in spreading the word on the latest in trends.

With more than 6.2 million followers on her Instagram account alone, her fans know it is the top destination to catch Penelope on the set or on vacation with her beautiful family. But just when you think you know everything about her, you find out there's more to know and love about Ms. Cruz!

The Stunning Penelope Cruz

That's right, Penelope! Leaving them wanting more is the name of the game and she plays it so well! Absolutely stunning in a dark green floor-length dress, Cruz smolders as only she can. The flowing, thigh-baring dress is a great color on the brunette and accentuates her toned legs and arms. Viva La Cruz!

Penelope Had An Agent In Her Teens


First studying ballet, Penelope early on had her eyes set on becoming an entertainer, and by the time she was in her teens, she had a plan set in motion. How many people do you know that had an agent at 15? Well, Penelope was one of them!

Remember The Cruz And Cruise Pairing?


In the early 2000s, Penelope was new to American audiences, but she soon became an 'It' Girl after starring alongside Tom Cruise in 'Vanilla Sky' and then dating him for a few years. This was years before she met her current husband, Javier Bardem.

The Cruz Family Is Full Of Artists


Penelope is not the only artist in the family. There's her sister, Monica, who is also an actress, and her younger brother Eduardo, who is a singer!

