Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Baring Green Dress

Penelope Cruz is without question THE leading Spanish actress of her generation, and the 48-year-old has plenty of miles to go yet before she hangs up her hat as a formidable actress on stage and screen. For more than twenty years, she has captivated audiences in her homeland and abroad in an array of genres from comedies to dramas. Over the years, she has earned several awards, including the coveted Academy Award, as well as the British Academy Film Award (BAFTA), an Emmy, four Golden Globe Awards, and five Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

With a resume like this, it is no wonder that she is as revered as she is beloved. And to add to her multitude of talents as an actress and producer, she is also a fashion muse to several designers and has been hired for many campaigns for luxury brands. With her beauty and joie de vivre, it is a natural fit to select Penelope and with her social media following, everyone wins in spreading the word on the latest in trends.

With more than 6.2 million followers on her Instagram account alone, her fans know it is the top destination to catch Penelope on the set or on vacation with her beautiful family. But just when you think you know everything about her, you find out there's more to know and love about Ms. Cruz!