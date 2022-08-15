Mandy Rose Turns Up The Heat In A Skimpy Bikini

Close-up picture of Mandy Rose
Wikimedia | Soma107

Entertainment
chisom

Mandy Rose is showing off the rewards of her hard work at the gym. The WWE Superstar flaunts her notoriously lean form in a two-toned swimsuit in her recent Instagram post, and as usual, she looks sexy as she catches various angles in the video while placing her NXT belt close to her. Mandy, who has defended her championship and proven she is not a fluke, is due to defend it yet again, and this time she is not taking things lightly, as she has been dropping hints as to whether she is capable of retaining her title.

Will the Toxic reign continue at #NXTHeatwave?

Swipe to see the picture.

The Latest

'It Was One Of The Hardest Years Of My Life': Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Divorce

'The Angel Of Death': The Nurse Who Killed Her Own Patients

Florida Parents Charged In Beating Death Of 6-Year-Old Son

Noah Cyrus Stuns In Bikini For Stroll

Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Plays Hide And Seek

The NXT Heatwave

Mandy Rose, the WWE NXT women's champion, cut a video commercial in a bikini to promote her title bout against Zoey Stark at the Heatwave event. Rose wrote, "This Tuesday at #NXTHeatwave; I'm bringing the HEAT #TheItWoman @wwenxt," and also took a few images that she shared with her social media fans. Mandy stated in the video that she will not relinquish her crown easily and will battle tooth and nail to keep her reign, even if Zoey Stark poses a significant challenge.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Flaunting Super Toned Body

Mandy's Instagram followers were on high alert when she published a spicy snapshot of herself looking so tanned; Rose shared a picture of herself lounging on the beach, illustrating why she is the ultimate "hot summer girl." Rose posted a snapshot of her fantastic figure on the beach in a blue bikini on Instagram, where she has an astounding 3.3 million followers; her admirers were blown away by how spectacular she looked. Oh my gosh!!!!!!!! You are beautiful, one wrote.

Sometimes in the waves of change we find our true direction. 🌊

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Mandy Takes Risks From Time To Time

Rose tells HollywoodLife that she isn't afraid of change; she enjoys taking risks and pushing herself beyond her comfort zone. "My career has always been based on taking risks, just taking that leap of faith and having my hard work, talent, perseverance, and everything else come along with it."

Mandy And Tino's Good Old Love

Speaking of old-fashioned love, Mandy appears to have struck gold with her boo, WWE wrestler Tino Sabbatelli. The couple posted intimate photos of themselves on their Instagram, putting an end to speculations that they split last year. Tino and Mandy made their romance public roughly five years ago in 2018, yet admirers believe they've been together for much longer.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.