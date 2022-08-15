Florida Parents Charged In Beating Death Of 6-Year-Old Son

The 6-year-old boy was on life support in the hospital with a brain bleed, officials said. He died a few days later when he was taken off life support.

Lopez said the investigation revealed that the couple’s five other children were also abused. They range in age from 10 months old to 5 years old.

Lopez said the parents would beat their children with the bottom of a shoe. Detectives were able to match the markings on the children’s bodies with the imprint of the shoe. Evidence photos show the shoe with dried blood on the bottom.

“Injuries on their butt, like things that we can’t show you cause it’s just too traumatizing; it’s traumatizing for us to have seen them and we have the experience,” Detective Suzanne Clouchete said. “Just dead skin cells from being hurt so badly, just horrible, horrible injuries on all of the children.”