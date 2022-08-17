NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Fate Could Take A Wild Turn

Kevin Durant has been going at it with people on Twitter recently and some of the most recent interactions that he's had shows that he doesn't mind being traded once again and what it could possibly do to his legacy.

"Whatever way you want slice it...the move to Golden State was a sucker move to a majority of competitive sports fans. The equivalent would have been MJ joining the Pistons after the 1990 playoffs. Unfortunately you will never live that one down."

Durant responded "So I’m mj now? That’s not a bad comparison. Thank u"

"Aye I be wanting people on twitter to realize that they just can’t stand to see me do well in life lol. But to acknowledge that would make them haters so they won’t ever admit but it’s still fun trying ti get them to accept it."