Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Plays Hide And Seek

"He'll never find me here."

Kate Beckinsale is always a mood on Instagram if you're having a bad day because her quirky posts and captions are sure to make you laugh. Her latest shares show the actress playing hide and seek with an "unknown" person as she attempts to blend into the background.

The funny part is that she's not really trying to hide because her bright-colored bikini is anything but subtle nor is her 1.7m frame. We don't mind though because we get a full view of her toned physique and impeccable fashion.

Keep scrolling to see the video.