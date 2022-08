While Kroll was flooded with backlash as he seemingly juggled Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House, Flowers said there's more to Kroll than what meets the eye.

"He's very misrepresented," Flowers declared. "He's very sensitive, and I think a lot of the times, he really does just speak his mind and say things how they are. And I think they can be misunderstood sometimes."

"The Summer House thing, when I watched it back, I thought he was very honest about his intentions," she further explained. "He was showing up single and wanted to have a good time. So I think sometimes people can get in their own feelings, and he's just an easy one to make the bad guy. But I don't think he ever is out to intentionally hurt anyone."