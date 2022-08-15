Ana de Armas Is A Knockout In A Swimsuit

Ana de Armas has captivated audiences over the last few years, and has popped everywhere it seems. Although she may not be a household name yet, what people really cannot forget is that gorgeous face, even if they can't remember her name. That is surely set to change any day now and there are a few more projects in the pipeline that will have everyone knowing her name by the end of next year for sure!

With more than 7.7 million followers on her Instagram feed, the Cuban actress connects with them through a series of photos and videos that show she really is a homebody at heart. There is lots more to know about Ana, of course, and fans are beginning to find out!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.