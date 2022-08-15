Ana de Armas Is A Knockout In A Swimsuit

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Ana de Armas has captivated audiences over the last few years, and has popped everywhere it seems. Although she may not be a household name yet, what people really cannot forget is that gorgeous face, even if they can't remember her name. That is surely set to change any day now and there are a few more projects in the pipeline that will have everyone knowing her name by the end of next year for sure!

With more than 7.7 million followers on her Instagram feed, the Cuban actress connects with them through a series of photos and videos that show she really is a homebody at heart. There is lots more to know about Ana, of course, and fans are beginning to find out!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Low-Cut Dress

Salma Hayek Looks Amazing Lounging In A Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Sets Pulses Racing In Swimsuit

Simone Biles Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Seizes Life

Ana de Armas Celebrates Summer YOLO In One-Piece Swimsuit

With a beauty that is truly out of this world, Ana de Armas can take even a simple one-piece swimsuit and elevate it. In a series of photos on Instagram, the actress can be seen frolicking on the beach in a swimsuit that shows off her curves as she throws her hands up in the air in a YOLO moment that resonates with her fans. The brunette bombshell is a true knockout no matter what color her hair is, and for one of her latest movies, she has gone platinum with her portrayal of icon Marilyn Monroe.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Ana Is Cuban Raised And Proud Of It!

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 842245

Born Ana Celia de Armas Caso in Havana, Cuba, the actress first got the acting bug by watching cartoons based on Hollywood that piqued her interest in that world and gradually had her imitating what she saw and read. By the time Ana was 14, she had made up her mind and was determined to succeed and make it her trade. Consequently, she enrolled at the National Theater School of Cuba, the most prestigious in the country. It was there that she learned many of the tools that would prepare her for her destiny.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

A ‘Knock’ With Destiny

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 842245

Eventually, Ana moved from Cuba to Spain and then to Los Angeles, despite not knowing a single word of English. Still, she eventually landed a role – a big one opposite Keanu Reeves, and as a result, had to learn all of her lines phonetically as she still did not speak English at the time. The movie, Knock Knock, introduced her to the American market, and today, people remember her face from that movie and many even know her name now! Even when she filmed Blade Runner 2049, her career was still ascending but still had no name recognition.

Romancing Ana

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 2914948

Gorgeous women in Hollywood normally don’t stay completely single for long, and Ana was no exception. In 2019, she was dating none other than Ben Affleck, the current husband of Jennifer Lopez. The then-couple filmed the movie Deep Water in 2019 and fell in love on the set. The relationship did not last, however, and by the first few months of 2021 it was over and Affleck was then back in the arms of Jennifer Lopez, who he eventually married in 2022.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.