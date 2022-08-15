Anna Kendrick In Bikini Seizes Life

Anna Kendrick has been seizing life and showing off her sense of humor in swimwear. She posted to close the year last year with a leggy show of her killer figure, this via an Instagram post that also included her friends. The Pitch Perfect actress stunned as she flaunted her toned legs and trim abs, but it was likely the caption doing it for her followers.

Having wowed fans with her tropical poolside display, Anna wrote: "Well. 2021. You were a little b-tch in many ways. But pre-omicron you managed to bring a lot of cool sh-t. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!"

Keeping Her Cool

Anna keeps grounded despite all the busy action in her life. The Love Life star has revealed:

"I've tried a couple of meditation classes, and so far I feel like I'm doing it wrong," adding: "My mind races more when I meditate. And I was vegan for a year, or maybe even two, and it was the best I've ever felt. Then I just fell off the wagon super hard. I was like, Well, maybe I can just do vegan most days. But no. It was the classic slippery-slope situation for Anna."

Aiming For 'Silliness'

Continuing as she spoke to Shape, Anna revealed a fun-loving side - something she's actually trying to increase.

"I'm trying to have a sense of play. A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else. That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals," she further shared.

One Phase At A Time

The leggy beauty also revealed the secret behind her killer figure.

"Every time I try something new, I'm like, I found it! I found the only workout I'll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I've never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: 'Come on! Get those knees up!'" she exclaimed.

Whatever Life Throws At Her...

Anna can take! "Sometimes I'm in my head too much, and I overanalyze things. When I'm walking, I can work through whatever it is," the 37-year-old concluded.

