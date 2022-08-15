Christina Aguilera Stuns In Low-Cut Dress

Christina Aguilera is a 41-year-old renowned singer and songwriter. After securing a spot for herself as a serious pop vocalist to be contended with, she has also made a name for herself as an actress and a personality on the television screen. Through the show The Voice, Xtina has connected with older fans that remember her early days as a mini diva in training, and new ones that are just now discovering her discography and signature sound. These days, she has branched out enough over the last two decades to reach fans in several mediums.

With an Instagram following of 8.4 million followers, the songwriter has a considerable influencing rate, and her penchant for fashion and glam presentations is central to her popularity with the social media set!