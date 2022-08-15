Simone Biles Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Simone made global headlines for bowing out of the Olympics and putting her mental health first last year.

"I feel like I learned the most about myself during Tokyo," she told USA TODAY Sports. "How courageous, how brave I am. Because I always like to fake bravery. But I really think that solidified me being brave, speaking up for myself and just putting myself first." She added: "A lot of things that I would have never experienced or believed in as much … if that experience didn't happen."