Simone Biles Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Simone Biles has been stunning fans in a leggy and bright minidress and high heels. The Olympic gymnast recently attended a friend's wedding, and photos on her Instagram showed a bridal spirit, plus the Ohio native's toned legs. Flaunting her sizzling physique in her chic orange number, Simone stunned the camera, writing: "Let the wedding planning parties begin 💍 congratulations @rachelrmoore528 & drake!" She added in orange heels to match her dress.

Simone, 25, posted for her 6.8 million Instagram followers.

Stunning Fans In Her Look

Simone hasn't abandoned the look that made her famous. She's been dropping new leotard collabs and recently told fans: "These styles from the @gkelite x @simonebiles collection are some serious summer vibes. Grab your favorites at gkelite.com now… before summer is gone! #gkelite #simonebiles #simonexgk #summer #gymnastics #ad #paidpartnership." Also known for clothing collabs are gymnasts Nastia Liukin and Aly Raisman, plus actress Vanessa Hudgens and singer Demi Lovato.

Putting Herself First

Simone made global headlines for bowing out of the Olympics and putting her mental health first last year.

"I feel like I learned the most about myself during Tokyo," she told USA TODAY Sports. "How courageous, how brave I am. Because I always like to fake bravery. But I really think that solidified me being brave, speaking up for myself and just putting myself first." She added: "A lot of things that I would have never experienced or believed in as much … if that experience didn't happen."

Living Her Best Life

Simone remains busy with her main gig, but with her Subway one and all that engagement heat with beau Jonathan Owens, she barely has a minute to herself. Simone is, however, chill when it comes to food. "I do not track anything," she has revealed. "I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym."

She continued: "For gymnasts, in particular, [tracking] can lead to health problems and eating issues, so I just eat what I know I can and should."

Health Before All Else

In a statement during her Olympics bow-out, Simone revealed: "I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies, and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do."

Simone has since updated as an "Athleta Girl" for the brand she fronts. She made global headlines for ditching Nike for Athleta, choosing a more feminine-geared company.

