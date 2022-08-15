Is primary cast member Melissa Gorga leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey after 12 years on Bravo? There have been rumors that she may be quitting the show, partly because she and her husband Joe Gorga chose to miss his sister Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas on August 6.

During their Season 13 finale filming, it was claimed that Teresa was allegedly circulating rumors about Melissa having an affair with a family friend. As a result of the speculations, Melissa and Joe decided not to attend the event.

However, Melissa has finally spoken up about the rumor of her leaving the show. Find out what she said below.