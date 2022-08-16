'It Was One Of The Hardest Years Of My Life': Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Divorce

The Flight attendant actress shared during an interview with Variety, how she became depressed while going through the divorce from Cook. Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook in September 2021. During the divorce, she started throwing herself into work but, "Unfortunately, the character, [Cassandra Bowden], was so depressed that it wasn't helping me", she explained.

Kaley was filming The Flight attendant during the divorce and portraying a depressed character when she was already depressed took a toll on her. She explained, "It was one of the hardest years of my life." The actress started therapy for the first time, "I started at the beginning of season two because I was going through so much right before we started shooting it was horrible."

She also had physical problems like a stress rash all over her body which lasted for three months. She was also very open about all she was going through with her producers. Things started to change for good when she moved in with Zosia Mamet, a fellow co-star.