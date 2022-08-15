AEW News: Injury Updates For Kenny Omega, CM Punk

All Elite Wrestling has seen the return of injured stars in recent months. While the injury bug hasn't completely gone away, as top star Kris Statlander picked up an injury recently, more people are starting to come back.

Two of the company's biggest stars are dealing with their own injuries. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is dealing with a litany of injuries and has been away from the ring since Full Gear 2021.

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk has not wrestled since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2022. He suffered a foot injury while leaping into the crowd prior to his match on that show.

Now, some updates regarding the condition of both wrestlers have come out.