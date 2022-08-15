AEW News: Injury Updates For Kenny Omega, CM Punk

CM Punk
All Elite Wrestling has seen the return of injured stars in recent months. While the injury bug hasn't completely gone away, as top star Kris Statlander picked up an injury recently, more people are starting to come back.

Two of the company's biggest stars are dealing with their own injuries. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is dealing with a litany of injuries and has been away from the ring since Full Gear 2021.

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk has not wrestled since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2022. He suffered a foot injury while leaping into the crowd prior to his match on that show.

Now, some updates regarding the condition of both wrestlers have come out.

The Latest

Punk's Condition

CM Punk
Punk recently made his return to AEW television at the end of Wednesday's Dynamite episode. This led to many suspecting the injury may have been a work.

This is reportedly not the case, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson. The AEW World Champion is still rehabbing the injury as we speak.

Punk is expected to wrestle at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in his hometown of Chicago. However, he is not expected to wrestle in the build-up to that event.

Omega's Condition

Kenny Omega
As for Omega, he is expected to return to the ring rather soon. He took time off after dropping the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear 2021.

Omega had been dealing with a list of injuries but had powered through to finish the storyline with Page.

Omega's anticipated return coincides with reports that he wanted to be ready for the All Out pay-per-view in early September.

Punk's Return

CM Punk
Punk made his return to AEW TV following the main event of last Wednesday's Dynamite. The main event featured interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending the title against Chris Jericho.

Moxley retained the belt, and after the match, a brawl between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club broke out.

Punk's music hit, and he made his way down to the ring. He took out members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and confronted Moxley. Moxley flipped Punk off and left the ring.

Punk was seen putting weight on his injured foot as Dynamite went off the air.

Omega's Rumored Return

Kenny Omega
While no return date for Omega is confirmed, AEW has a prime opportunity to bring him back on this upcoming Dynamite if he's ready.

AEW is kicking off its tournament to crown the first-ever World Trios Tag Team Champions. On Wednesday, the team of Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush will take on the team of The Young Bucks and a mystery partner.

Many believed Page could have been The Bucks' partner, but he respectfully declined the offer last week.

Omega has a long and well-documented history with the Bucks, making him the perfect choice to be on their team for this tournament.

