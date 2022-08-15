NFL News: Dak Prescott Trusted To Lead Inexperienced Cowboys WR Group

The Dallas Cowboys could use help and depth at the wide receiver position. Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, Cedrick Wilson left for the Miami Dolphins, and James Washington broke his foot early in camp.

Also missing is Michael Gallup, who has become a reliable pass catcher in recent years. He tore his ACL last year and is still recovering from that injury,

However, the team's receiving core could also use a shot of experience. Their most tenured receiver is Noah Brown, a six-year veteran in the league. However, he has never caught 20 passes in a single year.

Despite this, the Cowboys are content with their receiving core, and for one big reason: quarterback Dak Prescott.