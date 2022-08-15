MLB News: Change Underway For Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are one of the worst teams in baseball. They sit 30 games under .500 with their prize-free agent acquisitions massively underperforming and top prospects not fairing much better.

The Tigers also have the worst injury luck in the major leagues. Just one starting pitcher from their opening day roster is active in the rotation. For the longest time, that one pitcher was Tarik Skubal, but he was recently shut down for the season.

That one pitcher is currently right-hander Matt Manning. Manning himself spent time on the 60-day IL this season.

With expectations not even coming close to being met, Tigers fans have demanded change. Recently, the team began the process of delivering that change.