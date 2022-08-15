Lourdes Leon Sizzles In A Black Minidress On The Runway

With her mother splitting her time between homes in London, New York, and Portugal, and her father also staying in NYC, Lourdes has spent plenty of time on both sides of the Atlantic, and her international heritage and lifestyle are a reflection of what she has already been exposed to at such a young age. Everyone likes to talk up her mother Madonna’s Italian heritage, but the truth is that there is more to it than that! Madonna is of French Canadian descent as well and a distant cousin of the French chanteuse Celine Dion herself! Lourdes and her half-brother Rocco were also enrolled in a French language school as kids, so she knows her way around a language or two, for sure! C’est la vie!