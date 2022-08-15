Lourdes Leon Sizzles In A Black Minidress On The Runway

Lourdes Leon close up
instagram | Lourdes Leon

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Lourdes Leon, also known to many by her nickname Lola, is already gearing up to be a formidable artist in her own right. Of course, it's in her blood as the daughter of two artists - heavyweight pop singer Madonna - aka 'The Material Girl' - and dancer father Carlos Leon. No matter which areas of entertainment she ends up throwing her full weight behind, the end result will undoubtedly be nothing less than spectacular! The 25-year-old has an Instagram account that is currently at 338,000 followers and continues to grow with each release. With the world as her oyster, the style maven and muse is just getting started!

The Latest

AEW News: Injury Updates For Kenny Omega, CM Punk

NFL News: Dak Prescott Trusted To Lead Inexperienced Cowboys WR Group

MLB News: Change Underway For Detroit Tigers

Camila Cabello Is Dating Tech CEO Austin Kevitch

Mandy Rose Shows Off Killer Abs In Progress Pics

Lourdes Debuts The Asymmetrical Minidress!

Summer is known as the choosing season, and in this form-fitting LBD (little black dress), Lourdes is strutting her stuff and daring us all not to pick her! The model has all the curves to pull off this daring dress, and it is a bold fashion choice for a progressive woman such as herself. With her black hair curled and pulled back and in fire engine red lipstick, Lola is all about the business of fashion! Turn to the left, turn to the right!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Lourdes, The International Jetsetter Is All Over The Place

With her mother splitting her time between homes in London, New York, and Portugal, and her father also staying in NYC, Lourdes has spent plenty of time on both sides of the Atlantic, and her international heritage and lifestyle are a reflection of what she has already been exposed to at such a young age. Everyone likes to talk up her mother Madonna’s Italian heritage, but the truth is that there is more to it than that! Madonna is of French Canadian descent as well and a distant cousin of the French chanteuse Celine Dion herself! Lourdes and her half-brother Rocco were also enrolled in a French language school as kids, so she knows her way around a language or two, for sure! C’est la vie!

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Lourdes Is A Fashion Baby!

Lourdes put the girl in ‘Material Girl’ when she released the clothing line in partnership with her mother, with Kelly Osbourne repping the brand upon its launch in 2010. The two of them share strong mothers that pull out all the stops in common!

Lourdes Is An Author

Also teaming up with her mother in 2003, Lourdes and Madonna released The English Roses, which is partially based on her upbringing. They promoted the book with a series of public readings throughout the year of its release.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.