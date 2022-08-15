'I've Always Been A Basketball Fan': Akin Omotoso On Telling Giannis Antetokounmpo's Story In 'Rise'

Akin Omotoso is an award-winning Nigerian film director and writer. His sister Yewande Omotoso and father, Kole Omotoso, are also authors. Akin has directed many movies, but his most famous work to date is the 2022 movie Rise.

Akin recently appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. During his appearance, he spoke candidly about how he wanted Rise to be as true to the life of NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo as possible, including filming at the actual places where he grew up. Akin also discussed how making this movie was a family endeavor that involved all of the Antetokounmpo family members.

Keep scrolling for more details about his interview.