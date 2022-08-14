Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Sexy Bod In Bikini

Hailee Steinfeld is back with her first song in two years, and she has Anderson Paak on board as a co-signer. On Friday, the "Most Girls" singer released her new track "Coast," a vibey, electric guitar-backed pop. Ignoring Hailee Steinfeld's fit frame should be a crime since she's blazing hot! Besides having a gorgeous figure that she occasionally flaunts in a bikini, Hailee has an angelic voice and has amassed quite the Resume as a movie star.

