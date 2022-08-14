NFL News: Andy Dalton Impressing With Saints So Far

The New Orleans Saints hoped to have perspective starting quarterback Jameis Winston on the field for their first preseason game. Winston missed time with injury last season, and hoped to give him live reps to help him better acclimate to the speed of the NFL again.

However, Winston picked up an injury before the game. He sprained his ankle and was ruled out. This caused the team to start veteran signal-caller, Andy Dalton in his stead.

The former second-round pick delivered in his limited preseason action. He impressed despite the team's loss to the Houston Texans. And the impression he is leaving is being felt in camp as well.