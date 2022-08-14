Sara Sigmundsdottir Displays Incredible Arm Strength In Handstand Move

Sara is not one to shy away from pushing herself to do the work required to be such a successful athlete. The CrossFit star shared a snap of her training session on Instagram while counting down to the Qualifier.

The athlete showed off her arm strength while pushing a flip sled, using only a blue towel to cushion the friction. Her toned arms were on full display in a lilac sports bra. Her toned thighs were equally on display in tight black shorts.

She kept her hair away from her face, pulling it into a messy ponytail. "Heads down and work. Only a few more days🛠️" she wrote, adding the LCQ hashtag.

