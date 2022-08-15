Camila Cabello Is Dating Tech CEO Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello has a new man.

The 25-year-old “Havana” hitmaker is confirmed to be dating tech CEO Austin Kevitch, 31, following sightings of the two during an afternoon date in Los Angeles last week. Photos obtained by Mail Online show Cabello and Kevitch strolling hand in hand and grabbing a snack, with the singer planting a kiss on her new boyfriend’s cheek at one point.

The romance has reportedly been going on for two months and comes less than a year after Cabello and her former boyfriend Shawn Mendes broke up.