Camila Cabello Is Dating Tech CEO Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello has a new man.

The 25-year-old “Havana” hitmaker is confirmed to be dating tech CEO Austin Kevitch, 31, following sightings of the two during an afternoon date in Los Angeles last week. Photos obtained by Mail Online show Cabello and Kevitch strolling hand in hand and grabbing a snack, with the singer planting a kiss on her new boyfriend’s cheek at one point.

The romance has reportedly been going on for two months and comes less than a year after Cabello and her former boyfriend Shawn Mendes broke up.

Rumors Started Two Months Ago

Kevitch is the founder and CEO of members-only dating app Lox Club, and Cabello met him through her friend and Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzine. An insider told Hollywood Life, “They just started seeing each other a few months back. She’s really excited about him.”

Romance rumors started swirling two months ago after the two were spotted out in L.A. Then on August 7, they confirmed the relationship through their PDA-filled date.

'They’re Totally Into Each Other'

Hollywood Life’s source continued, “Camila is the type to go all in when she meets someone she likes, so she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he, they’re totally into each other. Camila‘s friends are excited for her, she’s such a sweetheart she deserves a great guy and so far Austin seems to be checking all the boxes.”

This is the first time that the Fifth Harmony alum is dating a non-showbiz guy. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show-business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” the source said.

Cabello's Past Relationships

Camila Cabello performing onstage
Shutterstock | 304693075

Cabello previously dated Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. They were together for almost three years before announcing in a statement that they were breaking up in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” the statement said.

Before Mendes, the singer was linked to Austin Mahone and Louis Tomlinson.

Kevitch's Dating Life Prior To Cabello Romance

Kevitch, meanwhile, didn’t seem to be dating anyone prior to his relationship with Cabello. According to Hollywood Life, he told Bustle in an interview, “I definitely want a girlfriend, but also being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel and I know exactly what I would want in an app. I think once I’m living ‘happily ever after’ with someone running off into the sunset, I won’t be as in touch with all the annoying things about dating.”

