Hailee Steinfeld Goes Black On Beach In Swimsuit

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld has made quite a dent on the Hollywood scene since making her splash in True Grit opposite screen legend Jeff Bridges. Although this was not her first movie, it is the one that took her career to new heights, thanks in part to a fantastic performance that earned her the first Oscar nomination of her career.

Since that movie, she has been on the radar y appearing in many movies and television shows that have showcased her wide range and versatility as an actress. From action fantasy movies like Ender's Game and Michael Bay-directed Bumblebee to musical comedies like appearing in the Pitch Perfect series, Hailee seems to be everywhere, all the time.

For those trying to keep up with the 25-year-old, the best bet is to follow her on her social media accounts, particularly Instagram, where she currently has more than 194. million followers. And when you think you know everything about the burgeoning-style princess, there is always more!

Hailee Takes The Basic Black Swimsuit To New Heights!

You might have to do a double take to determine if this is Hailee chilling on the beach, but it is definitely her! The superstar is trying her best to be incognito as she soaks up the sun and sand at an undisclosed tropical destination, but her star power cannot be denied.

Coming out of the water in a basic cute, one-piece black swimsuit, the Hawkeye star shows off her toned legs and arms in the photo, and it is clear that her recent workouts for her MCU debut are still showing serious results! And with a pair of sunglasses blocking the rays, the look is officially complete, and fans approve!

Hailee, The Pop Diva?

Since Pitch Perfect 2, everyone is aware of Hailee's singing prowess, and with two albums (and counting) under her belt, fans can almost definitely look forward to seeing and hearing her in a new musical of some sort in the future. But for now, they must stay tuned and make do with her albums and singles!

Hailee Has Racked Up The Award Nominations

Right out the gate in films, Hailee captured some serious nominations and wins. In addition to an Oscar nomination (which many would consider a win in and of itself), she earned nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the British Academy and Film Television Awards, and the Critic's Choice Awards. Nice work, Hailee!

The Hailee Fitness Routine

Hailee Steinfeld is into working out from a self-care aspect but also for work! She is becoming an action star, and in order to be convincing, she has to look the part. As the MCU expands her role, check back for Hailee's muscles!

